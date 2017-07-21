FedEx Canada set to close all retail office locations, more than 200 layoffs expected

FedEx Canada is set to shut all of its FedEx Office Print and Ship Centres across the country.

A manufacturing plant and head office in Toronto will close along with 24 print and office centres. The closures will leave 214 employees without a job.

“The decision to discontinue FedEx Office operations in Canada was difficult as we’ve enjoyed a 32-year relationship with our team members and customers in Canada,” said the shipping giant in an email to Global News.

“We reached the decision to exit the Canadian market after thoughtful evaluations of our business operations and considerations about our future.”

The locations will begin to close in August. Aside from the closures, FedEx will continue to operate in Canada, and “remains committed to Canada and ready to serve customers’ shipping needs.”