Saskatchewan’s inflation rate slows in June

Lower gas and energy prices help push down Saskatchewan’s June inflation rate.

Statistics Canada reported Friday that the annual inflation rate in the province for the month was 0.5 per cent, down from 0.9 per cent in May.

Gas prices were down 14 per cent from a year ago, with energy costs falling 4.9 per cent.

The cost of buying food rose 2.1 per cent, led by a 9.6 per increase in the cost of fresh vegetables and a 3.1 per cent rise in meat prices. The cost of eating out was also up 8.2 per cent.

Prices were up in six of eight categories tracked by Statistics Canada.

The national inflation rate in June was one per cent.