Entertainment
July 21, 2017 11:27 am
Updated: July 21, 2017 11:29 am

Universal Music to ‘remedy’ lack of French songs in Canada 150 box set

By The Canadian Press

Celine Dion gestures as she performs in concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Sunday, July 31, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Universal Music Canada is apologizing for what it says were “errors of omission” in excluding French-language music from its box set of Canadian artists.

The record label’s “Canada 150: A Celebration Of Music” arrived in stores last month, and listeners began to post messages on social media criticizing the absence of French tracks on the six-disc set.

Quebec artists like Celine Dion, Leonard Cohen, Corey Hart and Gino Vannelli are featured in the collection, but only sing in English.

Universal did not explain whether it planned to reissue the collection with French songs and representatives for the company did not immediately respond to comments.

The “Canada 150: A Celebration Of Music” box set has no French songs.

Universal Music Canada

When the company announced plans for “Canada 150: A Celebration Of Music” earlier this year, it promoted the package as “offering something for all Canadian music fans to celebrate.”

The collection is available in digital format and as a two-disc set, while the six-disc compilation is packaged with a coffee table book.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

