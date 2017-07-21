Crime
RCMP investigating after shots fired in Surrey

RCMP officers on scene in Surrey Thursday night.

RCMP are investigating after a violent night in Surrey.

Several people said they heard shots fired just after 8 p.m. Thursday in the 9400-block of 131A Street.

They said the shots were fired between two vehicles and one vehicle then crashed into a tree.

RCMP conducted a thorough search of the area and interviewed dozens of people.

There is no word on any injuries.

