Pedestrians, one in wheelchair, struck by car in downtown London

Police are investigating after a couple were struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in downtown London.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queens Avenue and Colborne Street at around 8:30 a.m. Friday to reports of two pedestrians, one who was in a wheelchair, struck by a car.

Police say a man was pushing his girlfriend across the street in her wheelchair when the pair were struck by a southbound Pontiac Sunfire.

“She had to go to work, so I was pushing her down to the bus stop at the next intersection and the time on the crossing said 15 seconds,” said Steve Atkinson, who was one of the victims.

“The next thing I know, I got half the way across the street and this car was waiting to go that way and he just pulled out and hit us,” he said.

Atkinson said the impact sent him flying about 10 to 15 feet and flipped his girlfriend’s wheelchair over.

“As a result of the investigation, the injuries are minor,” said London Police Cst. Jessica Mullen at the scene.

Mullen said the 33-year-old woman was transported to Victoria Hospital as a precaution.

There’s no word on whether charges will be laid. Police are continuing their investigation.