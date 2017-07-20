Strathcona County teacher charged with sexual assault

A 32-year-old teacher with the Elk Island Public School Division has been charged with sexual offences in relation to a female student, Strathcona County RCMP said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

The charges come after the RCMP received a complaint on July 5. Officers said it is alleged the offences took place between May 1, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2015.

Graeme Patrick Forsyth has been charged with sexual interference, sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Forsyth was released on several conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

RCMP said the female student and her family are being offered support from the Strathcona County Victim Services Unit.