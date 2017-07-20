Crime
July 20, 2017 5:11 pm

Strathcona County teacher charged with sexual assault

By Online Journalist  Global News

File: RCMP cruiser

The Canadian Press
A A

A 32-year-old teacher with the Elk Island Public School Division has been charged with sexual offences in relation to a female student, Strathcona County RCMP said in a media release Thursday afternoon.

The charges come after the RCMP received a complaint on July 5. Officers said it is alleged the offences took place between May 1, 2015 and Sept. 1, 2015.

Graeme Patrick Forsyth has been charged with sexual interference, sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault.

Forsyth was released on several conditions. He is scheduled to appear in court in Sherwood Park on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

RCMP said the female student and her family are being offered support from the Strathcona County Victim Services Unit.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Elk Island Public School Division
Graeme Forsyth
Graeme Patrick Forsyth
Sexual Assault
Sexual Exploitation
Sexual Interference
Sherwood Park
Sherwood Park teacher
Strathcona County
Strathcona County teacher charged

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News