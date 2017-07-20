No charges to be laid in collision that killed 13-year-old St. Albert cyclist

The RCMP investigation into a collision in St. Albert that killed a 13-year-old cyclist has finished and no charges will be laid.

In a release Thursday afternoon, St. Albert RCMP said a mechanical inspection was performed on the van involved in the collision and the vehicle was in proper running condition. The report also said the windshield was clear of any cracks or other damage.

READ MORE: 13-year-old cyclist dies after being struck by van in St. Albert

The investigation concluded that the rider failed to stop before entering the street.

Darian Mar was riding his bike home from school on June 8 when he was hit in the area of Gresham Boulevard and Grenfell Avenue. He died later in hospital.

READ MORE: St. Albert to conduct road safety review after 13-year-old cyclist killed in crash

The teen was a long-time member of the St. Albert Rams lacrosse team and was described by friends as a funny guy.

“He’s always happy. He’s always available to give you a helping hand… and he’s one guy you can count on just to help you out and get you through it,” Aiden McLean said in June.

READ MORE: Classmates grieve for 13-year-old cyclist killed in St. Albert crash: ‘he’s irreplaceable’

Mar was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

After Mar’s death, the city of St. Albert launched a city-wide road safety review that will address pedestrian and cyclist safety.