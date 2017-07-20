Former city employee throws hat in Edmonton mayoral race

A former City of Edmonton employee is challenging Don Iveson in the race to become mayor.

Fahad Mughal, 35, was a business analyst but he is now focusing his attention full-time on his mayoral campaign.

Mughal initially planned to run for councillor in Ward 10, but he said he changed his mind after some time spent door-knocking.

“There was a common theme around public consultation. People thought they were leftover, and they were not being heard,” he said.

“My platform is for all of the people, all of the citizens. I really want our council to be accountable, transparent and fair to the citizens of Edmonton.”

He said the lack of a challenger to the one-term mayor also played a factor.

“I also believe in having options for people so they can pick and choose. Right now, nobody was running so that was also very surprising to me.”

Mughal is proposing online voting for civic issues.

“Any neighbourhood, any important decision that is being presented to council will be presented to the public before for online voting. Community leagues can also help us facilitate those online voting systems for those people who are technologically challenged, who don’t have access to the Internet and computer,” he said.

The mayoral candidate is focused on several issues, which he thinks there should be referendums on.

“Infill, the development of southwest school sites, photo radar and bike lanes. These three and four issues I think are very important. I’m hearing a lot of concerns around it. People should be consulted,” he said.

Mughal said he also wants to revamp the format of city council and create a formal opposition system, similar to how provincial and federal governments are set up.

“The system we have right now, there is no official opposition, [which] means there is no check and balance of council,” he said.

“The opposition councilors have access to administration. They sit on other administrative committees, commissions. They can get certain information out if they think something is not going right.”

The next municipal election is Oct. 16, 2017.