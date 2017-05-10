View full results
May 10, 2017 10:49 am

Edmonton Coun. Michael Oshry not seeking re-election

Edmonton city councillor Michael Oshry says he is considering a run to become the leader of Alberta's Progressive Conservative party. July 6, 2016.

Michael Oshry will not seek re-election in October as Edmonton’s Ward 5 city councillor.

Oshry announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday morning:

Oshry was elected to council during the last municipal election in 2013. Since then, he has served on a number of committees and boards including Northlands, the Emerging Economy Initiative and the Edmonton Police Commission.

READ MORE: Longtime Edmonton city councillor Bryan Anderson will not seek reelection

Earlier this year, long-time councillors Bryan Anderson and Ed Gibbons announced they will not seek re-election.

The municipal election is October 16.

More to come…

 

Global News