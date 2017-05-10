Edmonton Coun. Michael Oshry not seeking re-election

Michael Oshry will not seek re-election in October as Edmonton’s Ward 5 city councillor.

Oshry announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday morning:

I am not seeking re-election for Ward 5 #yegcc. It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of the ward and the City of Edmonton. — Michael Oshry (@michaeloshry) May 10, 2017

Oshry was elected to council during the last municipal election in 2013. Since then, he has served on a number of committees and boards including Northlands, the Emerging Economy Initiative and the Edmonton Police Commission.

Earlier this year, long-time councillors Bryan Anderson and Ed Gibbons announced they will not seek re-election.

The municipal election is October 16.

More to come…