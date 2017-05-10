Edmonton Coun. Michael Oshry not seeking re-election
Michael Oshry will not seek re-election in October as Edmonton’s Ward 5 city councillor.
Oshry announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday morning:
Oshry was elected to council during the last municipal election in 2013. Since then, he has served on a number of committees and boards including Northlands, the Emerging Economy Initiative and the Edmonton Police Commission.
Earlier this year, long-time councillors Bryan Anderson and Ed Gibbons announced they will not seek re-election.
The municipal election is October 16.
