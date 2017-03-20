Longtime Edmonton city councillor Bryan Anderson will not seek reelection

Edmonton city councillor Bryan Anderson announced Monday he will not seek reelection in the upcoming municipal election in October.

When Anderson was first elected to council in 1998, Edmonton was made up of six wards with two councillors representing each ward.

He currently represents Ward 9 in the city’s southwest.

In a media release Monday, Anderson said he ran for council for several reasons, including a desire to be part of the decision-making process. He also wanted to get the city back into the business of investing in sport and recreation.

"I wanted to be part of the discussion. I wanted to have input" says Coun Bryan Anderson on why he ran for #yegcc pic.twitter.com/cb3IvGLkIV — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) March 20, 2017

Anderson said he’s proud to have managed the sport and recreation initiative for 12 years, which has seen more than $1 billion invested in sport, recreation and library infrastructure.

Coun Anderson says he was part of 7-6 vote to keep EPCOR in #yeg hands. #yegcc @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/w1q7zBScuo — vinesh pratap (@vineshpratap) March 20, 2017

Other moments of pride for Anderson include lobbying for a new library in Riverbend and a new fire/ambulance station on Terwillegar Drive. He also noted several infrastructure projects and the artificial turf at Clark Park as areas of accomplishment.

Prior to his time on council, Anderson was a teacher and member of the Edmonton Public School Board.

Throughout his 19 years on council, Anderson sat on several committees and won several awards.

The next municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.

