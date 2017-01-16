Edmonton residents approve of Mayor Iveson, but not city council: poll

A new poll suggests Mayor Don Iveson’s popularity is on the rise, but city council’s approval rating is down.

The Edmonton mayor’s approval numbers have climbed by six percentage points since October, according to a Mainstreet/Postmedia poll.

“Mayor Iveson’s approval rating is at 58 per cent which is an increase from 52 per cent when we last surveyed Edmontonians in October,” Mainstreet research president Quito Maggi said. “This is a good sign as Mayor Iveson faces re-election later this year.”

However, Edmontonians are not as positive about the job city council has done. Maggi said Edmonton is one of only two Canadian cities, with Vancouver being the other, that has a negative net approval score of their city council.

Calgary’s city council had an approval rating of 43 per cent in the Mainstreet poll.

“Overall, local city councillors are polling higher than their respective city councils, though they lag on net scores in Toronto and Winnipeg and run about even in Ottawa,” Maggi said.

The poll was conducted on Jan. 3 and 4 and the margin of error is 3.95 per cent.

Mainstreet is a national public research firm.