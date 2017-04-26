Longtime Edmonton city councillor Ed Gibbons will not seek re-election

Edmonton city councillor Ed Gibbons announced Wednesday afternoon he will not seek re-election in upcoming municipal election this fall.

“It has been a great honour and privilege to serve the citizens of Edmonton as a member of Edmonton city council,” Gibbons said.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank my family and the northeast Edmonton community for their years of support.”

This is Gibbons’ fifth term on council. He was first elected in Ward 3 in 2001 and currently serves Ward 4 in the city’s northeast.

He said one of his biggest accomplishments during his time on council was building a strong relationship with the community he has served.

“I believe I have brought a voice that represents the people of northeast Edmonton to city council,” he said. “My background in business, industry and farming has informed the way I lead and serve as councillor and as a regional representative,” he said.

“I have seen Edmonton grown and develop in extraordinary ways and I am proud to have helped champion Edmonton’s industrial goals.”

City Council will have at least two new faces come October, as fellow councillor Bryan Anderson announced in March he will not seek re-election.

The municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.