Everything you need to know about Edmonton’s 2017 municipal election

The race for mayor, city council and school board is officially on.

The City of Edmonton launched its election website Monday morning, with everything voters and candidates need to know about this fall’s municipal election.

Those who wish to run for mayor, city council or school board trustee should visit the “For Candidates” section of the website to fill out the needed forms.

People have the option of running for mayor, city councillor or trustee with the Edmonton Catholic or public school districts. Those elected will serve a four-year term.

More than 45 people have already declared their intention to run for municipal office in the October election. The candidates will become official after nomination day on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

Mayor Don Iveson said in November he intends on running for a second term. He was elected mayor in October 2013 with more than 60 per cent of the vote. Before that, he served two terms on city council.

So far, Ward 9’s Bryan Anderson is the only current city councillor to announce he will not seek reelection in the fall.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 16.

Information about advance voting and mail-in ballots can be found on the City of Edmonton’s website.