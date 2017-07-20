Blogs
Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, July 20

Happy Thursday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on July 20.


Ontario residents pay highest rates in Canada for hydro, study shows
Dan Moulton, public affairs consultant at CrestView Strategy, discusses Ontario’s hiking Hydro rates.

Judge calls for new trial in York University sexual assault case
Catherine McDonald, Global News Toronto Crime Reporter, discusses the case from the scene

WayHome Music Festival is restricting the use of Naloxone of patrons
Allison Tierney, Staff Writer at VICE Canada, discusses the importance of this potentially life-saving antidote.

That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
