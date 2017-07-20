Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Thursday, July 20

Happy Thursday!

Ontario residents pay highest rates in Canada for hydro, study shows

Dan Moulton, public affairs consultant at CrestView Strategy, discusses Ontario’s hiking Hydro rates.

Judge calls for new trial in York University sexual assault case

Catherine McDonald, Global News Toronto Crime Reporter, discusses the case from the scene



WayHome Music Festival is restricting the use of Naloxone of patrons

Allison Tierney, Staff Writer at VICE Canada, discusses the importance of this potentially life-saving antidote.

