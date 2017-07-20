Some campers on the B.C. coast ignoring open fire ban despite interior wildfires

It may be hard to believe with all of the heartache from the interior wildfires, but it appears people on the coast are ignoring the ban on any open fires.

“It’s very frustrating. Unfortunately, there are people who don’t abide by prohibitions”

LISTEN: Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale talks to CKNW’s Gord Macdonald

Fire Information Officer Marg Drysdale says between July 15 and 17, 50 illegal campfires were reported to them, despite a ban on all open fires in the Coastal Fire region imposed July 5th.

The only exception is the Fog Zone on northern Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii.

She says the reason for the ban is simple.

“We’ve seen very dry conditions. We will be getting isolated showers throughout part of today. It may include part of tomorrow but then we are right back into hot, dry conditions.”

She says patrols by RCMP and Conservation Officers will be stepped up and they will be issuing violation tickets that can range from $575 to $1,150.