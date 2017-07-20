One suspect arrested, second sought in Napanee robbery

One person has been arrested in Napanee in connection with a robbery that occurred last weekend.

Provincial Police say the robbery happened on Sunday on Robert Street.

A man and woman walking along the street were approached by another couple in an SUV.

The man and woman in the vehicle got out and the woman grabbed the other woman’s purse and removed items from it.

The man is alleged to have been holding a weapon.

On Wednesday, Corey Maxwell, 37 of Napanee was arrested and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and making threats to cause death or bodily harm.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Shelly Barcier, 43 of Napanee for robbery and dangerous driving.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.