One suspect arrested, second sought in Napanee robbery
One person has been arrested in Napanee in connection with a robbery that occurred last weekend.
Provincial Police say the robbery happened on Sunday on Robert Street.
A man and woman walking along the street were approached by another couple in an SUV.
The man and woman in the vehicle got out and the woman grabbed the other woman’s purse and removed items from it.
The man is alleged to have been holding a weapon.
On Wednesday, Corey Maxwell, 37 of Napanee was arrested and charged with robbery, assault with a weapon and making threats to cause death or bodily harm.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Shelly Barcier, 43 of Napanee for robbery and dangerous driving.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
This article is not written or edited by Global News. The author is solely responsible for the content. © Mark Ladan, 2017
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.