Young mother writes letter to praise ex’s girlfriend as role model to her daughter

The mother of a young girl in Missouri has written an open letter to her ex’s girlfriend in the hope of giving a positive outlook on co-parenting.

Brittney Johnson posted the letter to Facebook — which has now gone viral — thanking Kayla Imhoff for being a role model and an amazing “bonus mom” to her daughter.

Johnson, who lives in Columbia, begins the letter by addressing moms who get upset “when another woman treats your child as her own.”

Johnson wrote that Imhoff has been nothing but a gift for her four-year-old daughter Payton. She praised her for inspiring Payton to follow her dreams and work hard.

Imhoff recently started nursing school and purchased an extra pair of mini scrubs for Payton so they could match.