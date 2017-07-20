Calgary police seek missing woman, Lana Neilsen

Calgary police are looking to the public for help finding a missing woman last seen in the city’s southwest on Monday.

Police say Lana Neilsen hasn’t been in contact with her family since leaving the Rockyview General Hospital at around noon on July 17.

Police and Neilsen’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Neilsen is described as being in her late 40s, 5’4” tall with a medium build, brown eyes and short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, grey sweatpants, purple glasses, and pink and grey running shoes. She was carrying a white plastic bag at the time.

Anyone with information on Neilsen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.