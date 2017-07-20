Tiger-Cats, Eskimos, and espionage highlight Week 5 CFL action in Hamilton

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats (0-3) look for their first win of the season when the undefeated Edmonton Eskimos (3-0) make the trip to Tim Horton’s Field Thursday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

Stretching back to last season, the Tiger-Cats have lost 9 of their last 10 games including the 2016 East semifinal against Edmonton.

READ MORE: Eskimos put their unbeaten record on the line against the 0-3 Tiger-Cats

Hamilton is ranked last in 20 of the 40 major CFL stat categories, including points per game and net offence per game.

The Tiger-Cats averaged just 208 yards of net offence in their first two games, but gained a season high 424 yards against B.C. last week in their first home game. Hamilton scored twice in their first four drives last week.

Edmonton has allowed the fewest yards per game. The Cats are ranked last in the CFL in points allowed and net yards allowed per game.

Eskimos quarterback Mike Reilly could keep the Tiger-Cats defence busy Thursday. The seven-year CFL veteran is completing 71.8 per cent of his passes in 2017, and has yet to throw an interception.

An espionage story emerged ahead of Week 5. The Calgary Stampeders host the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday, and both teams are closing practice amid accusing opponents of spying. Riders coach Chris Jones thinks something was fishy in their Week 3 win against Hamilton.

READ MORE: Austin dismisses spying allegation Tiger-Cats had insider knowledge before game

Jones was particularly concerned about a specific special teams play in the game, where he felt the Ticats reacted uncharacteristically quickly to Saskatchewan’s formation.

“As soon as they walked out on the field they identified it in five seconds,” Jones said. “So you know somebody had to be here watching practice and told them, ‘Hey if they’re doing this, it’s a punt block.’”

“We’re not going to allow that to happen. So we’re going to close practice and if we do have anything, we’ll work on it on the day that’s closed and that way nobody gets the upper hand on us.”

CFL rules permit teams to hold one closed practice per week.

Ticats head coach and vice-president of football operations Kent Austin disputes any accusations.

“Oh, Chris, yeah, good old Chris,” Austin said Wednesday. “That’s, quite frankly, absurd.”

“God forbid that we actually prepared our players as coaches. Or maybe they’re just looking for a reason to close their practice.”

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will make changes on defence against Edmonton. Will Hill, back from a one-game suspension, is back strong-side linebacker. Keon Lyn, who filled in for Hill last week, moves to cornerback.

AM900 CHML’s 5th Quarter will air immediately following the game. Listen live, online, or on the CHML smartphone app.

The scheduled road ahead for Hamilton is a difficult one. After facing the undefeated Eskimos, the Tiger-Cats hit the road for games against Calgary and Edmonton, again.