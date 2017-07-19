Regina business increases security following mysterious voicemail, series of vandalism incidents

A business in Regina has enhanced security after a mysterious voicemail and a string of vandalism left them with safety concerns.

William Abajian, Omni Surgery and Anti-Aging Centre’s Medical Director, says he was on vacation this June, when he received a disturbing voicemail.

“It was informing me that a group of people were going to do terrible things to me, and they also said that they were concerned that I was homosexual,” Abajian said.

In the voicemail obtained by Global News, the person identified himself as Leroy calling from a blocked number in British Columbia. He identified himself as a Christian, and said a woman from Saskatchewan attended a Bible study with him and they began speaking about “demons and spiritual things”.

“They brought your name pointblank said you were a homosexual and that somebody was going to try and do something crazy to you,” the caller said in the voicemail.

Abajian received another shock after returning from vacation. Someone had dumped feces on the windshield of his vehicle.

Abajian reported the incident to police, but it was following by more unsettling incidents.

“The week after that, our CFO, her building downtown was vandalized, with excrements on the window of an office building,” Abajian explained.

After the Canada Day long weekend, Abajian returned to work to find someone had jammed toothpicks in the locks of the doors at Omni Surgery.

A locksmith removed the tooth picks from the door locks, but the next day Abajian found metal nails lodged in the door.

Regina Police are currently investigating the incidents.

Regina Police Media Development Officer Les Parker said, “It is unusual, the string of events are rather senseless and cruel to this business.”

Abajian says his main concern was the safety of his employees, which is why they have enhanced security at Omni Surgery.

“For all of our students and staff, they have an ID card now when they go in the building, there is a buzzer to get let in the building as well as security cameras,” he said.

Abajian says no further incidents have occurred since the security cameras were installed. And while he says his and his employees now feel safe, he is left with a lot of questions.

“I don’t know why, I really don’t. And that’s what I leave up to the police officers so we can continue to do our job.”