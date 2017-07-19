Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with car on Central Avenue

Saskatoon police are currently at the scene of a collision between a motorcycle and a car.

The crash occurred at Central Avenue and Gray Avenue.

Police said the 25-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. He is currently at Royal University Hospital for treatment.

The 25-year-old driver of the car was not injured.

Police are asking motorists to find alternate routes during this time. Collision analysts are expected to be on scene for a few hours.