2 arrested, facing slew of charges after ramming RCMP car, high-speed chase in stolen trucks around Calgary

Two people are facing a slew of charges Wednesday after a high-speed chase through Calgary and the surrounding area involving two stolen trucks, according to RCMP.

RCMP say the chase began in Priddis on Wednesday afternoon with two stolen Ford F350s that were also believed to have been involved in several property crimes.

The duo entered the Tsuu T’ina reserve and fled from First Nation police in to Calgary.

They then went east of the city toward the Chestermere/Strathmore area, where RCMP caught up with them.

Officers tried to stop the two trucks, one of which stopped then reversed and rammed an RCMP vehicle.

The driver of the second truck abandoned their truck, and jumped into the other F350 and the two fled toward Langdon before heading north toward Airdrie.

HAWCS was called to help RCMP with surveillance of the vehicle.

At one point in the chase, the truck lost a wheel, however kept going at a speed of about 60 km/h.

The two made their way to the parking lot of Cross Iron Mall, where they abandoned the truck and tried to run from police into the mall.

RCMP and Calgary police officers, along with members of the Calgary Police tac team, were waiting for them at the mall, and the two were quickly arrested.

The two people, a man and woman, now face a number of charges in several jurisdictions, including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, flight from police, dangerous driving and possession of stolen property.

Investigators are still working to piece together the details. The charges against the suspects will be formally laid on Thursday, police said.