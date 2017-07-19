Okanagan man who murdered spouse ineligible for parole for 13 years

The judge handed down his sentencing decision Wednesday afternoon for a north Okanagan man convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of his common-law spouse.

Howard Everett Krewson must serve at least 13 years of a life prison sentence before he can apply for parole.

The prosecutor was seeking 15 years parole ineligibility.

Fifty-one year old Linda Stewart was murdered at her Lumby area farm property in June 2014.

The couple had been arguing and Stewart was trying to drive away when Krewson shot her through the car window with a .44 magnum handgun.

Justice Frank Cole called the killing “brutal” saying it was fueled in part by drugs and alcohol.

After shooting Stewart, Krewson shot himself in the face losing vision in one eye.