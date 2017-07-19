Crime
July 19, 2017
Updated: July 19, 2017

6 charged in downtown Toronto marijuana dispensary raid

Six Toronto residents have been charged in a raid on a Toronto Dispensary location in Kensington Market.

Six people are facing charges following a police raid on a Kensington Market marijuana dispensary on Tuesday.

Toronto police said Wednesday that officers executed a search warrant at the Toronto Dispensary on Kensington Avenue at around 6:40 p.m.

Police allegedly seized cash and nearly 1.5 kg of marijuana oil, three kg of marijuana, nearly 50 grams of hash and a small quantity of a marijuana derivative known as shatter.

Six Toronto residents, Gilbert Arevalo, 30, Miguel Jones, 23, Stephen Mooij, 37, Kerr Marzinsski, 25, Brittany Firman, 22, and Jessica Carvalho, 29, are facing nine counts each of various drug-trafficking related charges.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

