Ed Sheeran uses Instagram to help 7-year-old fan find stem cell donor

Ed Sheeran posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday in an attempt to help a 7-year-old girl from Bury St. Edmunds, England, find a blood stem cell donor.

Sheeran posted the photo with the caption, “7 year old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor. There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It’s free! It’s easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life.”

In the photo, Sheeran holds up a sign that advertises the hashtag #JoinforJasmi and DKMS, which is a website that helps patients find donors.

7 year old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor. There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It's free! It's easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life. A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

The hashtag is already gaining a lot of traction online as people repost Sheeran’s Instagram photo and post their own photos, holding similar signs.

#JoinForJasmi #childhoodcancer #nhs pls do a pic & share for urgent worldwidsearch www.DKMS.org.uk A post shared by Jez Al (@jezandalice) on Jul 17, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

LET'S DO THIS! #JoinForJasmi #EdSheeran A post shared by Ed Sheeran fan account. (@teddyssquad) on Jul 18, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Our good pal and @thesuffers EU/UK tour manager Paul Hill is desperately seeking a bone marrow match for his daughter Jasmi. Read how you can possibly help: www.DKMS.org.uk #joinforjasmi PLEASE SHARE or make your own and help us spread awareness. A post shared by Mark C. Austin (@mcaphoto) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:55pm PDT

I know a TON of you folks out there have bones & @thesuffers EU/UK tour manager Paul Hill needs a bone marrow match for his daughter Jasmi. Read how you can possibly help: www.DKMS.org.uk #joinforjasmi PLEASE SHARE or make your own and help us spread awareness. A post shared by Daniel Jackson (@listenyoungman) on Jul 18, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

Jasmi was diagnosed three years ago with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which affects white blood cells.

According to the Mayo Clinic, acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children and treatments result in a good chance for a cure.

According to DKMS, Sheeran’s Instagram post has inspired hundreds of people to register as potential blood stem cell donors in the last 13 hours.