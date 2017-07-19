Ed Sheeran uses Instagram to help 7-year-old fan find stem cell donor
Ed Sheeran posted a photo to Instagram on Tuesday in an attempt to help a 7-year-old girl from Bury St. Edmunds, England, find a blood stem cell donor.
Sheeran posted the photo with the caption, “7 year old Jasmi urgently needs a blood stem cell donor. There is a worldwide search and we urge you to join the register. It’s free! It’s easy! A simple cheek swab and you might be able to save a life.”
In the photo, Sheeran holds up a sign that advertises the hashtag #JoinforJasmi and DKMS, which is a website that helps patients find donors.
The hashtag is already gaining a lot of traction online as people repost Sheeran’s Instagram photo and post their own photos, holding similar signs.
Jasmi was diagnosed three years ago with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which affects white blood cells.
According to the Mayo Clinic, acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common type of cancer in children and treatments result in a good chance for a cure.
According to DKMS, Sheeran’s Instagram post has inspired hundreds of people to register as potential blood stem cell donors in the last 13 hours.Follow @KatieScottNews
