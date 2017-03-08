Ed Sheeran announces 2017 North American tour

Ed Sheeran announced a 48-date North American tour on Wednesday, in support of his new LP Divide (styled as ÷).

The Shape of You singer took to Twitter before his performance on The Today Show to announce the news.

Coming to North American this summer, go here https://t.co/Hjpv5qcz1K for details on the fan pre-sale that starts this Mon 13th March. pic.twitter.com/roiUsPoBQB — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 8, 2017

The tour will start on June 29 at Kansas City’s Sprint Center and run through Oct. 6 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

A pre-sale for the tour will begin March 13 on Ticketmaster, which will use its new Ticketmaster Verified Fan, a tech product that aims to ensure fans – not bots – get high demand tickets. A wider sale of tickets will begin on March 17.

Sheeran’s Canadian dates include Toronto, Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver.

Many Canadian Sheeran fans were ecstatic that the singer decided to include Canada.

AND @edsheeran IS COMING TO CANADA IN JULY! This is the best day ever! — Em🌱 (@emilyy_jacksonx) March 8, 2017

@edsheeran Toronto July 7 or Montreal July 19th…. Decisions! #summerconcerttraditions — Jessica Mac (@squigzella) March 8, 2017

I don't care what I have to do I am getting tickets to see Ed Sheeran in Toronto — Sarah (@GenialNiall) March 8, 2017

JULY 7th ED SHEERAN IS COMING TO TORONTO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🙀🙀🙀🙀🙀💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 — Samantha Torney (@Sammy_xooxo) March 8, 2017

I'm just happy that Ed Sheeran knows what Canada consists of and that Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver aren't the only cities that exist — alexis (@alexischlopecki) March 8, 2017

@edsheeran is coming to Canada in July IM TOO BROKE FOR THIS TO BE HAPPENING😭 — Emily (@emilynitasmith) March 8, 2017

The singer told Rolling Stone that he has even bigger aspirations for this tour. “I want to do stadiums everywhere,” Sheeran said. “Like George Strait’s level – he tours every four years, does a couple of stadiums and then f***s off again.”

During his appearance on Today, he told Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, Willie Geist and Al Roker that he’s spending four months in America.

“It’s the most time I’ve spent in any continent at all. We’re going to put this tour on sale and see how it goes, and then maybe come back next year for some more.”

With the newly announced tour, Sheeran has also revealed that he is creating a boy band.

The British pop superstar said he has written music and is auditioning singers for a new boy band of his design.

“I’m gonna put three or four boys together and do all the songs, take them on the stadium tour with me,” Sheeran told Rolling Stone.

All Canadian dates for the ÷ tour are below.

July 7: Toronto, Air Canada Centre

July 18:Quebec City, Videotron Centre

July 19: Montreal, Bell Centre

July 22: Winnipeg, MTS Centre

July 23: Saskatoon, SaskTel Centre

July 25: Edmonton, Rogers Place

July 28: Vancouver, Rogers Arena

