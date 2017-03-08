Ed Sheeran heading to Winnipeg this summer

WINNIPEG — Multiple Grammy Award winner, Ed Sheeran is heading to Winnipeg.

The pop superstar will take stage at the MTS Centre Saturday, July 22.

This is part of Sheeran’s North American tour, which kicks off at the end of June.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale March 13 at 10 a.m. Regular tickets go on sale March 17 at 10 a.m.

Sheeran, 26, was last in Winnipeg, when he opened for Taylor Swift at Investors Group Field in 2013.