Mother suing government over son’s death at Saskatchewan Penitentiary

The mother of an inmate who died at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary in Prince Albert is suing the government over his death.

Christopher Andrew Van Camp, 37, died on June 7 after being found in medical distress.

He was nearing the end of a five-year, five month sentence for several convictions at the time of his death.

Van Camp’s mother, Lauren Laithwaite, has filed a lawsuit alleging Correctional Service Canada place her ill, weakened and highly vulnerable son into the general population and near the inmate accused of killing him.

It alleges that CSC failed to meet the required standard of care; committed battery by re-arresting Van Camp; and failed to police the prison’s internal drug economy that allowed her son to continue using drugs while incarcerated.

Laithwaite said her son was in a coma days before his death after a drug overdose.

She is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Tyler Vandewater has been charged with second-degree murder in Van Camp’s death.

