Politics
July 18, 2017 6:11 pm

Failure of downtown Hamilton condo project no surprise to neighbourhood association

Ken Mann By News Anchor  900 CHML
A A

A downtown Hamilton condo tower project that was to utilize the historic 1878 facade of the James Street Baptist Church is in limbo.

The company behind the 30-storey Connolly Tower has put the plan into receivership.

The Durand Neighbourhood Association’s Frances Murray says they are “disappointed” but “not surprised.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Hamilton councillor maintains that Connolly condo project will move forward

She argues that “the process was not followed in the proper manner. Roadblocks were smoothed for this owner and this is what we end up with: a pile of rubble.”

Going forward, Murray adds, she’s hopeful that somebody will see the value in the property “which is in a great location, close to the GO Station.”

The project is to be sold off in a bidding process, leaving the question of what will happen to contracts for condominiums which are about 75 per cent sold.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Durand Neighbourhood Association
Hamilton condo development
James Street Baptist Church
The Connolly
Ward 2 Councillor Jason Farr

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News