Failure of downtown Hamilton condo project no surprise to neighbourhood association

A downtown Hamilton condo tower project that was to utilize the historic 1878 facade of the James Street Baptist Church is in limbo.

The company behind the 30-storey Connolly Tower has put the plan into receivership.

The Durand Neighbourhood Association’s Frances Murray says they are “disappointed” but “not surprised.”

She argues that “the process was not followed in the proper manner. Roadblocks were smoothed for this owner and this is what we end up with: a pile of rubble.”

Going forward, Murray adds, she’s hopeful that somebody will see the value in the property “which is in a great location, close to the GO Station.”

The project is to be sold off in a bidding process, leaving the question of what will happen to contracts for condominiums which are about 75 per cent sold.