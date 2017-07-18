Calgary man pleads guilty to manslaughter in September 2015 death

One of three men charged in a September 2015 homicide has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

Christian Jovanovic, 41, was found dead inside a room at the Banff Trail Motel on Sept. 14, 2015, in what police called a “violent altercation.”

Martin Allan Rangers, 37, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the case.

His trial was supposed to start on Monday, but Alberta Justice confirmed Tuesday he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Rangers is slated to be back in court again on July 27 for sentencing.

The two other men charged with second-degree murder in the case, Lee Sheldon Kelner and Jason Edward Harwood, are also scheduled to appear in court that day.

