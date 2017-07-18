Canadian actor Harvey Atkin dead at 74

Canadian actor Harvey Atkin, who was a regular on hit U.S. dramas Law & Order and Cagney & Lacey, died Monday after a battle with cancer. He was 74.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his longtime friend and agent Larry Goldhar.

Atkin’s career first took flight in 1979 when Canadian filmmaker Ivan Reitman cast the actor in the summer camp comedy Meatballs, which co-starred Bill Murray, Kate Lynch and Chris Makepeace. His performance as Morty Melnick earned Atkin a Genie nomination

He appeared regularly as staff sergeant Ronald Coleman in the ’80s detective drama Cagney & Lacey opposite Tyne Daly, Sharon Gless and Al Waxman. Atkin was also a regular on Law and Order as Judge Ridenour.

The actor lent his voice talents to a number of animated TV shows, including Jacob Two-Two, The Ripping Friends and several Super Mario Bros. series. He had several guest-starring roles in television and film including Ticket to Heaven, Beetlejuice, Silver Streak, Atlantic City and Barney’s Version.

Atkin is survived by his wife Celia, children Lisa and Danny, three sisters and five grandchildren.