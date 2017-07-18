Police looking for man after puppy found in garbage can outside North York mall

Toronto police are looking for a suspect after a three-month old puppy was discovered in a garbage can in North York last week.

The dog was found in sealed plastic bags by a passerby who heard yelps coming from a trash can outside Lawrence Square Shopping Centre on the afternoon of July 11.

“The citizen quickly ripped open the bags, rescued the puppy and immediately took the puppy to a nearby veterinarian,” police said in a media release.

The dog, which police described as “happy and healthy,” has since been adopted by someone known to the man who made the discovery.

Police are looking for a suspect who was allegedly seen on security camera video carrying — and later dumping — the dark coloured bag the puppy was found in.

After disposing of the bag, police said the suspect entered the shopping plaza, made a few stops, and headed west on Dane Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.