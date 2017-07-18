Kelowna welcomes hundreds of evacuees

More than 1,000 wildfire evacuees have checked into the Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre in Kelowna since it opened its doors six days ago.

The reception centre opened on July 12 at the Salvation Army Church at 1480 Sutherland Avenue.

Since then, it has processed 1,130 evacuees from all over the province, including 100 Mile House, Ashcroft and Cache Creek.

This past weekend, the centre assisted evacuees from the Lake Country wildfire.

On Monday alone, 258 evacuees accessed services through ESS in Kelowna, the majority of them from Williams Lake.

Kelowna ESS spokesperson Tanya Patterson said more evacuees are expected to arrive on Tuesday because ESS in Kamloops is at capacity.

Patterson said the evacuees are registering mainly to access things like food, clothing and other incidentals.

None of the evacuees that have checked into the Kelowna centre have required group lodging as they are staying with family, friends or at campgrounds.

Group lodging is available to those who need it.