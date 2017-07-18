One man dead after Winnipeg Street vehicle collision
Regina police are investigating after a fatal vehicle collision during the morning commute on Tuesday.
Police along with EMS were called to the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street between 11th and 12th Avenue – just in front of the Ukrainian Co-op — where an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no more information at this time but north and southbound lanes are closed as police conduct an investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
