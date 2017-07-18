Environment
July 18, 2017

Pointe-Claire welcomes beehives on top of public library

Beehives have been installed on the roof of the Pointe-Claire public library, Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Beehives have been installed on the roof of the Pointe-Claire public library in an effort to promote biodiversity in the city.

“These new residents will encourage the reproduction and survival of plants in our area,” said Pointe-Claire Morris Trudeau.

“This is another action that promotes sustainable development for current and future generations.”

City officials explained the bees, which work within a radius of up to five kilometres, will most likely flock to Terra-Cotta Natural Park, where there is a wide variety of plants and flowers to pollinate.

“Honeybees and humans live together easily and naturally,” the city wrote in a press release.

“In fact, bees usually pay little attention to humans, unless their hives are threatened. Bees prefer to focus on producing their honey.”

The library is offering “a multitude of books” for anyone looking to learn more.

Beehives have been installed on the roof of the Pointe-Claire public library, Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

