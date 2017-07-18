Pointe-Claire welcomes beehives on top of public library

Beehives have been installed on the roof of the Pointe-Claire public library in an effort to promote biodiversity in the city.

There's a Queen B running the roof top of the @Pointe_Claire library and she's from Outremont! pic.twitter.com/PftVjOcNoH — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) July 18, 2017

READ MORE: How the pesticide believed to be killing the bees could be affecting humans

“These new residents will encourage the reproduction and survival of plants in our area,” said Pointe-Claire Morris Trudeau.

“This is another action that promotes sustainable development for current and future generations.”

City officials explained the bees, which work within a radius of up to five kilometres, will most likely flock to Terra-Cotta Natural Park, where there is a wide variety of plants and flowers to pollinate.

READ MORE: Not so sweet: Swarm of passing honeybees takes rest on tractor-trailer

“Honeybees and humans live together easily and naturally,” the city wrote in a press release.

“In fact, bees usually pay little attention to humans, unless their hives are threatened. Bees prefer to focus on producing their honey.”

Inside the library, kids and adults can learn about the bees that populate the building's roof top @Pointe_Claire pic.twitter.com/Sm6l5rNHPo — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) July 18, 2017

The library is offering “a multitude of books” for anyone looking to learn more.

READ MORE: 5 million bees stolen from Quebec field amid bee shortage