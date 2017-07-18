RCMP investigating after laser hits search and rescue aircraft in PEI

RCMP are investigating after a laser was repeatedly pointed at a Canadian Coast Guard Search and Rescue aircraft on Saturday.

The laser was reportedly green in colour and was directed at the aircraft for 15 to 20 minutes as it conducted an exercise near Fernwood, P.E.I.

READ MORE: Rainbow crosswalk in Woodstock, N.B. repainted after being vandalized

According to Transport Canada, lasers are dangerous to pilots as they can distract — or even blind them — as they carry out their duties.

If someone is convicted of pointing a laser at an aircraft, they could face up $100,000 in fines or five years in prison.

Another strike, this time against a commercial flight landing at Charlottetown airport, is also under investigation by the RCMP.

READ MORE: Halifax company teams up with Airbus to protect pilots against lasers

Police say the WestJet passenger aircraft encountered the beam of light at around 11 p.m. Sunday. The light shone in the cockpit for about five to 10 seconds.

The pilot landed the plane without incident.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact police at (902) 436-9300 or Crime Stoppers.

— With files from the Canadian Press