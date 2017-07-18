World
July 18, 2017 7:43 am
Updated: July 18, 2017 7:44 am

Florida driver survives crash after scrap metal crushes van

By Staff The Associated Press

A van is shown with a piece of scrap metal on its roof in Orange County, Florida on Saturday. The scrap metal fell from a truck that had lost control and overturned on an overpass.

Florida Highway Patrol via AP
A A

A Florida man has survived a harrowing drive after a large piece of scrap metal fell from a tractor-trailer and crushed his van.

The Florida Highway Patrol says 36-year-old Jesus Armando Escobar of Orlando suffered only minor injuries on Saturday when the metal fell from an interstate overpass and landed on top of his Pontiac van, smashing the roof.

READ MORE: Caught on camera: Couple survives after cement truck crushes their car in China

The metal became loose when a truck lost control and struck a guardrail. The truck flipped over and caused the metal object to fly off the overpass.

The drivers had only minor injuries after the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol via AP

The truck was driven by 33-year-old Antonio Santiago Wharton of Kissimmee. He also had minor injuries and was ticketed for careless driving.

The exit ramp where the crash occurred was closed for several hours while debris was cleared.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
crushed van
Floria Highway Patrol
Florida
Florida driver
Florida van
scrap metal Florida
scrap metal van

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News