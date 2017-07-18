Two bodies found in Brossard

The bodies of two men were found around 11 p.m. Monday night in Brossard.

According to Longueuil police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Voutsinos, the men appeared to have suffered injuries caused by a firearm.

The bodies were found on Des Prairies Boulevard in Brossard.

Police said one man is in his early 20s while the age of the other man is unknown.

Voutsinos said the incident is being considered as a double homicide.

Police have established a command post and a portion of Des Prairies Boulevard is closed.