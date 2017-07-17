Crime
Young man seriously hurt after shooting in Toronto’s east end

By News Anchor  AM640

Toronto police are investigating after a young man was shot while driving near Victoria Park Avenue and Sloane Avenue on Monday evening.

A young man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Monday night.

Toronto police received a call about the incident at Victoria Park Avenue near Slone Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

“The indication was that a man was driving in car on Victoria Park when he was shot,” Const. David Hopkinson told AM640.

“I believe that there were reports of multiple shots.”

Officers on the scene located a victim, possibly a man in his 20s, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for four or five male suspects who were seen fleeing the scene in what appeared to be a minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

