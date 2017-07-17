Young man seriously hurt after shooting in Toronto’s east end

A young man was seriously hurt after a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Monday night.

Toronto police received a call about the incident at Victoria Park Avenue near Slone Avenue at around 8:30 p.m.

“The indication was that a man was driving in car on Victoria Park when he was shot,” Const. David Hopkinson told AM640.

“I believe that there were reports of multiple shots.”

Officers on the scene located a victim, possibly a man in his 20s, who suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

SHOOTING:

Victoria Park Av + Sloane Av

-Officers o/s

-Victim located

-Confirmed shooting

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 18, 2017

Police are searching for four or five male suspects who were seen fleeing the scene in what appeared to be a minivan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.