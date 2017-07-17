Wimbledon skirt man auctioning off clothing for charity

The tennis skirt worn by a male spectator after he got pulled onto the tennis courts at Wimbledon is up for auction.

Chris Quinn was attending a women’s doubles exhibition match between at the prestigious tennis competition on Saturday.

Kim Clijsters, her partner and her opponents had been interacting with the fans all day, Quinn said, so when she asked for advice, he jumped at the opportunity.

READ MORE: Roger Federer wins 8th Wimbledon title, record 19th Grand Slam

“Kim had said to the audience, ‘will I serve left or right?’ and I said ‘body serve’,” he told the BBC. “And the next thing you know, she responded to my shout-out by saying, ‘Do you think you can handle my serve?'”

He was then walked down to the court and handed a tennis racket – but since the Wimbledon rules state that competitors must wear white, he needed a costume change.

Clijsters, who is a four-time grand slam champion, pulled out a spare tennis skort, which Quinn immediate put on over his clothes.

“I wasn’t leaving the court until I got to play against Kim Clijsters so did I pull them up? Absolutely and I’d do it again,” he said.

Quinn, who is part of the Greystones Lawn Tennis Club, returned one of three “body” serves Clijesters sent his way.

He thanked the tennis star on Twitter, saying his three daughters worshipped her.

You were awesome! Nice meeting you Chris ! :-) — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) July 15, 2017

The interaction has gone viral – with more than 2.5 million views on YouTube. And Quinn has offered up the now-infamous skort that he wore at an auction for charity.

At time of publication, four people had placed bids and the price of the skort was at £1,200 ($1,989). All proceeds go to the Gavin Glynn Foundation.