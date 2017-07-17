Sports
July 17, 2017 7:01 pm

COMMENTARY: NFL player’s dog allegedly kidnapped for ransom

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML
Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead claims his dog Blitz was stolen for ransom.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead claims his dog Blitz was stolen for ransom.

Lucky Whitehead / Instagram
A A

Anyone who has a pet can relate to the feeling of dread this story brings.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead posted a rather disturbing message on his Instagram account on Sunday night.

Whitehead says while he was out of town he had a close friend watch over his dog, named Blitz.

But he claims that someone broke into his home and kidnapped Blitz.

And to make matters worse, Whitehead says Blitz’s captors are asking for a ransom for the dog’s safe return.

Story continues below

He wrote on Instagram, “Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money.”

Sounds like an inside job to me.

Blitz’s captors likely know what Whitehead does for a living, and while he isn’t anywhere close to being the highest paid player in the NFL (his 2017 salary is just over $618,000), he still makes enough to be extorted by those who think they can get away with it.

READ MORE: Texas tornado destroys 30 homes, strands football fans at Dallas Cowboys’ stadium

It’s pitiful, but sadly, it’s not the story Dallas Cowboys fans are focused on today.

Instead, they’re more concerned about running back Ezekiel Elliott’s alleged involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night.

Elliott is already under investigation by the league for alleged incidents of domestic abuse against a woman in 2016.

To be honest, I’m more interested in seeing Blitz’s safe return than hearing about another football player allegedly getting into a bar fight.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Blitz
Dallas Cowboys
Dog
Lucky
Lucky Whitehead
NFL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News