COMMENTARY: NFL player’s dog allegedly kidnapped for ransom

Anyone who has a pet can relate to the feeling of dread this story brings.

Dallas Cowboys receiver Lucky Whitehead posted a rather disturbing message on his Instagram account on Sunday night.

Whitehead says while he was out of town he had a close friend watch over his dog, named Blitz.

But he claims that someone broke into his home and kidnapped Blitz.

And to make matters worse, Whitehead says Blitz’s captors are asking for a ransom for the dog’s safe return.

He wrote on Instagram, “Whomever stole Blitz has contacted my phone numerous times, demanding ransom money.”

Sounds like an inside job to me.

Blitz’s captors likely know what Whitehead does for a living, and while he isn’t anywhere close to being the highest paid player in the NFL (his 2017 salary is just over $618,000), he still makes enough to be extorted by those who think they can get away with it.

It’s pitiful, but sadly, it’s not the story Dallas Cowboys fans are focused on today.

Instead, they’re more concerned about running back Ezekiel Elliott’s alleged involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night.

Elliott is already under investigation by the league for alleged incidents of domestic abuse against a woman in 2016.

To be honest, I’m more interested in seeing Blitz’s safe return than hearing about another football player allegedly getting into a bar fight.