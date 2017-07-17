Crime
Man wanted in North York sex assault investigation

Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in a North York sexual assault investigation.

Toronto police have released a composite sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in North York late May.

Police said a woman was walking in the Finch Avenue East and Doris Avenue area in the late evening hours of May 22.

A man allegedly approached the 26-year-old from behind, forced her to the ground, then sexually assaulted her.

The woman reportedly fought the man off.

The man is described as 28- to 34-years-old, about 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, with a medium build, blonde hair and a beard.

At the time, he was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt with a wide olive/grey stripe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

