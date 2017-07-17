Sports
July 17, 2017 4:44 pm

Winnipeg Jets ink JC Lipon to new contract

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

Chase De Leo (right) and JC Lipon celebrate a first period goal during a game between the Manitoba Moose and Grand Rapids Griffins on January 5, 2016.

True North Sports and Entertainment
A A

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward JC Lipon to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and 18 assists in 71 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season. He’s played nine games with the Jets since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Lipon’s new deal leaves Connor Hellebuyck as the Jets only unsigned restricted free agent. The goalie has filed for salary arbitration with his hearing scheduled for August 1.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AHL
JC Lipon
Manitoba Moose
NHL
Winnipeg Jets
Winnipeg Sports

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News