Winnipeg Jets ink JC Lipon to new contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward JC Lipon to a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and 18 assists in 71 games with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose last season. He’s played nine games with the Jets since being selected by the team in the third round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

Lipon’s new deal leaves Connor Hellebuyck as the Jets only unsigned restricted free agent. The goalie has filed for salary arbitration with his hearing scheduled for August 1.