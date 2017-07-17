Union worries about ‘potentially dangerous’ drug exposure for some health workers in Alberta

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) says it’s received a number of complaints from front-line health-care workers about exposure to potentially dangerous cytotoxic medications.

Mainly used in chemotherapy to fight cancer, cytotoxic medications are also used to treat an increasing number of illnesses, most recently rheumatoid and juvenile arthritis.

“So far, the union’s filed five occupational health and safety complaints with the province over members’ exposure to cytotoxic meds at facilities in Edmonton, Westlock, Cold Lake and Vegreville. We continue to receive complaints of exposure from members almost daily,” AUPE vice-president Carrie-Lynn Rusznak said in a news release Monday.

Exposure may cause pregnancy related issues, vital organ damage and in some cases, forms of cancer, the union said.

“Many health-care workers are directly exposed to these drugs every day and without proper personal protective equipment, may inhale, ingest or absorb them,” Rusznak said.”We’re calling on employers to do more to protect front-line workers from the dangers of exposure to cytotoxic meds.”

Alberta currently has no guidelines on how staff should handle cytotoxic meds when preparing and administering them or cleaning equipment and linens exposed to the drugs.

“AUPE strongly encourages workers exposed to cytotoxic meds directly or indirectly, without proper personal protective equipment, to file a report-only claim with the Workers’ Compensation Board,” Rusniak said.

