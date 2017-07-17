Truro, N.S. police to march in Pride Parade, other uniformed officers welcome

Last summer, history was made in the town of Truro, N.S. After years of opposition, the town officially flew the pride flag for the very first time outside town hall.

Hundreds of spectators also crammed downtown streets to get a glimpse of another historic event: the region’s first pride parade.

“Being a Truro native, I never thought I’d actually live to see that day,” said Al McNutt, organizer of the pride parade and director of Northern Healthy Connections Society.

“Honestly, when I came around that corner of Commercial Street last year, I was really skeptical and worried about what we were going to face along the route and I was moved to tears.”

This year, Pride festivities will also last a full week, instead of just one day and unlike in other jurisdictions such as Halifax or Toronto, the Truro Police Service will be participating in Pride events and marching in the Pride Parade.

“They’re very involved in our community and we want them in uniform because that actually speaks volumes,” said McNutt.

“They put their very best uniform on and come out and actually it sends a very clear message to individuals who want to join the forces that this police department is welcoming and inclusive.”

Things will kick off on July 24 at 1 p.m. with the Rainbow Flag being raised at Town Hall.

McNutt says the police department in Truro is a major supporter of the Pride festival and one of their strongest allies. He says Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil was instrumental in getting the parade going last year.

For McNutt, having police officers involved in the parade is a win-win situation.

“The police are just as much a part of the community as anyone else so anytime we have the opportunity to participate or assist a group or an agency or a member of the community, we do it,” said Insp. Rob Hearn, Truro Police Service.

In fact, it’s not just members of the Truro Police Service that are welcome at this year’s Pride Parade. McNutt says any uniformed officer that wishes to participate in the parade is able to take part.

“Come on up, we welcome you,” he said.

Alongside the flag raising and Pride Parade, there are other events set to take place during the week.

A series of talks on a variety of subjects will take place at the Colchester Regional Library on July 25, 26 and 27.

Plans are also in the works to expand the parade. It will now start at the Colchester Stadium on Lorne Street and end at the Colchester East Hants Regional Library on Prince Street on the afternoon of July 29.

For a full list of events for Pride Week in Truro click here.

Those interested in registering to join the parade have until July 26 to do so. You can find the parade registration package here.

McNutt says he hopes community members can get involved to help plan next year’s annual Pride Parade.