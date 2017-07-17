Garth Brooks offers to pay for couple’s Hawaii honeymoon

Country music star Garth Brooks offered to pay for a couple’s honeymoon to Hawaii after the pair got engaged during his Oklahoma City concert on Saturday night.

Brooks fan Drew Bargsley proposed to his girlfriend Chelsea Townsend during the song, Unanswered Prayers and she said yes.

The singer stopped his performance when he saw the commotion around the newly engaged couple.

“Drew, did you have this planned out or something?” Brooks asked Barglsey.

“For three months,” Bargsley shouted back.

“Chelsea, where do you want to go on your honeymoon?” Brooks asked

Townsend revealed that she didn’t know where she wanted to go yet.

“Tell you what, if you pick Hawaii, Miss Yearwood and I will pay for it,” Brooks told the couple.

The crowd began to cheer loudly for the proposal and Brooks’ generous honeymoon offer.

Brooks revealed the news to his wife, Trisha Yearwood, on stage that night.

“I said, if they want to go to Hawaii then we’re paying for it,” Brooks said to Yearwood.

“Sure, congratulations! But nobody else can get engaged tonight,” Yearwood quipped.

Bargsley took to Facebook after the concert to let his friends and family know about the news.

