Fans help Edmonton man in diabetic emergency at Garth Brooks concert

David Liska is thanking the power of social media after suffering a diabetic emergency at Friday’s Garth Brooks concert.

After arriving at the show, Liska noticed his blood sugars were high. He was about to take insulin when the vile dropped to the ground and shattered.

Liska suffers from Type 1 diabetes and knew he would not be able to last long without insulin.

He quickly posted on social media asking if anyone at the concert could help, and within minutes the post was shared dozens of times.

“I was stuck, didn’t know what to do. I was basically going to have to leave,” Liska recounted. “I wouldn’t have been able to last the three hours of the concert.”

A woman who worked at Rogers Place saw his Facebook post and came rushing to his aid.

“It was literally like a superhero running,” Liska said. “I saw Paige running from about 50 feet away. She said, ‘Hey I have my insulin, it’s fast-acting.’ It was the exact kind of insulin I needed.”

Liska said he was overwhelmed by how quickly she offered to help.

“She made it so I could stay and enjoy the concert.”

EMTs are not required to carry insulin and did not have any available at the concert.

“I was confident we were going to find someone who would be able to help me out,” he said. “But it’s just overwhelming the support that I got.”

Liska said he’s found a new friend in the person that helped him out on Friday night. He plans to meet with Paige again to thank her.