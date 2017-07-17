Uxbridge couple killed, 2 injured when car, motorcycles collide with car in Haliburton

A crash in Haliburton Saturday evening took the lives of two motorcyclists — one of them was a Toronto paramedic.

Haliburton OPP say at around 5:05 p.m., a Chrysler PT Cruiser was travelling east on Highway 118 between Trappers Trail and Essonville Line in Highlands East Township. Police say the car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with four of seven westbound motorcyclists.

George Eliadis, 52, and Shari Williams, 42, died from injuries sustained in the crash; two other people received life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car received minor injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information please contact Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime.