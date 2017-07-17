Man suffers life-threatening injuries after highrise fire in Toronto

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was rescued from an 11th floor highrise fire in Toronto Monday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to a two-alarm blaze just before 10 a.m. at an apartment unit at 60 Mountview Ave. near the city’s High Park neighbourhood.

Firefighters arrived on scene and located a male inside the unit with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Fire said residents in the building were ordered to “shelter in place,” which means remaining indoors and closing all windows and doors.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.