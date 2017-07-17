Canada
July 17, 2017 11:08 am

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after highrise fire in Toronto

By Web Producer  Global News

FILE

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images
A A

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after he was rescued from an 11th floor highrise fire in Toronto Monday morning.

Fire officials said they responded to a two-alarm blaze just before 10 a.m. at an apartment unit at 60 Mountview Ave. near the city’s High Park neighbourhood.

Firefighters arrived on scene and located a male inside the unit with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto Fire said residents in the building were ordered to “shelter in place,” which means remaining indoors and closing all windows and doors.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apartment Fire
High Park
highrise fire
Life Threatening Injuries
Mountview
Toronto Fire
Toronto fire services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News