Surrey RCMP warn parents after 3-year-old falls out second storey window

Surrey RCMP are asking parents to remain vigilant following a “tragic accident that could have ended much worse.”

The warning comes after a three-year-old fell out a window at a home near 139th Street and 64A Avenue on Sunday.

Police said it appears the toddler leaned against the screen and fell from a second storey window and landed on the patio below.

A number of family members were present but police say no one was close enough to grab the child.

The three-year-old was taken to hospital and stayed overnight for observation.

The Ministry of Children and Family Services will be following up with the family.

“With the continued warm weather, windows will be open, with only a screen in place, and children can easily fall through them, and serious injury can easily and quickly occur, without warning,” read part of a statement from Surrey RCMP.

